Wind power helps Central Railway save Rs 35 lakh annually, says report

Updated : July 01, 2019 11:19 AM IST

Central Railway's chief public relations officer Sunil Udasi said that the move is in line with national policy and Indian Railway's commitment for a clean environment.

The zone had made an agreement with National Thermal Power Corporation's (NTPC) Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd for the supply of wind energy.