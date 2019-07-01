Business
Wind power helps Central Railway save Rs 35 lakh annually, says report
Updated : July 01, 2019 11:19 AM IST
Central Railway's chief public relations officer Sunil Udasi said that the move is in line with national policy and Indian Railway's commitment for a clean environment.
The zone had made an agreement with National Thermal Power Corporation's (NTPC) Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd for the supply of wind energy.
Supply began on June 22 from National Aluminium Company’s (NALCO) wind energy plant in Jath Sangli.
