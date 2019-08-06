Business
We have plans to introduce EV recharging posts at outlets, says Bob Dudley of BP
Updated : August 06, 2019 10:15 PM IST
Eventually electric charging of vehicles will happen, and the perfect place to do that is with fuel sales, says BP official.
The joint venture will build on RIL's current fuel network of about 1,400 sites.
