  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Energy
Energy

View: Manufacturing-linked tenders not the silver bullet for domestic solar manufacturing

Updated : July 10, 2020 06:11 PM IST

To be truly self-reliant, our policies must be evidence-based, integrated, and strategically designed for effective implementation.
This is an ineffective measure as the underlying causes of the competitive disadvantage of domestic PV manufacturers remain unaddressed.
Moreover, the tariff discovered at the tender could burden cash-strapped discoms.
View: Manufacturing-linked tenders not the silver bullet for domestic solar manufacturing

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

SIP calculator: Here's how much you should invest to earn Rs 1 crore?

SIP calculator: Here's how much you should invest to earn Rs 1 crore?

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower dragged by financials; settle the week 1.5% higher

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end lower dragged by financials; settle the week 1.5% higher

Pharma sector Q1 preview: Brokerages expect a weak quarter, list top picks

Pharma sector Q1 preview: Brokerages expect a weak quarter, list top picks

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement