Energy View: How the rift with China might push India to empower its Solar Industry Updated : July 10, 2020 05:18 PM IST For the past decade, the Chinese solar manufacturing industry has been at its peak while India has struggled to live up to its potential to emerge in this industry as a superpower. While India’s annual demand for solar cell manufacturing is 20 GW, its current average annual capacity is just 3 GW. India pledged to generate 40 percent of its power from non-fossil sources by 2030, under its commitment to climate action. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply