View: How the rift with China might push India to empower its Solar Industry

Written by: Neeraj Kumar

China, for long, has been one of India’s leading trade partners with 9 percent of India’s total exports and 18 percent of total imports. The Indian Solar industry specifically is highly dependent on China as over 80 percent of solar cells and modules are imported from our northern neighbour. For the past decade, the Chinese solar manufacturing industry has been at its peak while India has struggled to live up to its potential to emerge in this industry as a superpower. Having said that, the recent developments between the two countries have presented quite an interesting space to the Indian Solar industry.

With the ongoing rift with China, the Indian government has banned Chinese apps and pushed for local manufacturing to cut down imported products. Further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been campaigning for the Vocal for Local campaign. All of this has pushed local solar cell and module manufacturers to look at this as an opportunity to provide cheaper, high-quality solar equipment, attracting vendors to purchase modules domestically.

India's current domestic manufacturing capacity is approximately 11 GW for panels and 3 GW for cells, though some capacity remains unused due to price and quality concerns. Since the world as a whole and particularly India is looking to diversify trade markets, this is an opportunity to significantly boost our capabilities in domestic solar equipment manufacturing.

According to the World Bank, 200 million people in India still lack access to electricity. India's energy consumption is projected to grow by 4.2 percent a year by 2035—faster among all major economies. It is expected that its share of global energy demand will double from 5 percent in 2016 to 11 percent by 2040. Given that dependence on non-fossil fuels such as coal and oil is projected to decline significantly by 2030, low-carbon sources, led by solar photovoltaics ( PV), is expected to meet more than half of the newly increased demand for energy. In addition, India pledged to generate 40 percent of its power from non-fossil sources by 2030, under its commitment to climate action. Yet, while India’s annual demand for solar cell manufacturing is 20 GW, its current average annual capacity is just 3 GW.

With the PM championing ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ as the need of the hour, there has been a strong emphasis on self-reliance to promote manufacturing of goods in India and create more job opportunities. Union power and renewable energy minister R K Singh said that India’s solar power industry was under no compulsion to import solar cells or modules from China following the coronavirus outbreak. He added that states were free to meet their requirements either from the domestic market or alternative sources. He also stressed upon the fact that goods manufactured in India did not lack quality.

Furthermore, some tariff barriers are expected in the cross-border power sector chain to encourage the Atma Nirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India strategy by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. News reports also state that the government plans to levy a basic customs duty of 15-20 percent that would rise to 40 percent in a year’s time, to reduce dependence on China.

While the Chinese companies dominated the fast-growing domestic market for solar companies due to their competitive pricing, India recently awarded a manufacturing-linked solar contract, in addition to its current domestic manufacturing capacity of 3 GW for solar cells, that will help in establishing additional solar cell and module manufacturing capacity. All in all, we might see India’s solar industry booming in the near future and more foreign investment in the space.