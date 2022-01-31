View: A green budget driven by new energy

There is no ignorance to the fact that environmental considerations have started taking central position across major developmental and economic agendas globally. The recently concluded COP26, at Glasgow, reemphasised this fact with many nations committing to a net zero target year. India has also committed to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2070. While the target year seems distant but given the associated complexities and efforts needed, this is an apt time to start building the inertia and the upcoming Budget can be the best step forward.

A green Budget, in simpler terms, is a Budget which is aligned with environmental considerations apart from the usual economic and social aspects. The OECD Green Budgeting Framework defines a green budget to be one that uses tools of budgetary policy making to help achieve environmental and climate goals.

Given, India’s ambitions and unparallel performance over the last decade, it is high time to have a larger alignment between environmental and economic goals primarily through the annual budget. Drawing parallels, in 2020-21, the UK Government had announced its post-covid economic recovery plans on the back of more than 250,000 green jobs that would be generated basis 12 Billion Pound of Government investments complemented with nearly triple investments from the private side.

India is much better placed than most developed countries when it comes to both potential and performance towards a clean energy transition. A revised upward target of 500 GW, in CoP26, further substantiates the intent to go beyond what has been achieved by any nation.

The Government of India has already taken a number of successful policy initiatives to drive renewable penetration, especially solar, in the country. The International Solar Alliance’s (ISA’s) Ease of Doing Solar rankings, for last two years, has ranked India among the top performers with potential to attract investments in solar. The latest ranking covered nearly 100 ISA member countries.

The upcoming Budget presents a strong opportunity to further complement the recent announcements at the CoP26 by focusing on policies and investments that drive economic growth while preserving the environment. The agenda can be segregated across two broad themes of conventional and new.

On the conventional side, thrust on adopting clean energy across sectors such as health, education etc. is the need of the hour. Specific targets, in line with how agricultural irrigation is getting solarized, may be given for solarisation of Government health centres, schools and other buildings. Incentivising capital investments, that contribute to a greener economy, would definitely help achieve a larger goal while focusing on the immediate needs.

On the new areas, the built up on emerging sectors such as Green Hydrogen, e-mobility, energy storage, off-shore winds etc. need to continue. Incentives to boost both manufacturing of electric vehicles as well as the e-charging infrastructure is critical to fast-track clean transition in one of the most polluting sectors, transport. Green Hydrogen is the next big enabler to the clean energy transition plans of most global economies. With right policy thrusts, India can gain leadership across the entire green hydrogen value chain. The budget can look at providing incentives towards achieving the targets set forth in the National Hydrogen Mission.

A critical missing component, in the clean energy evolution pathway, is the need to focus on research and development (R&D). There has been, traditionally, limited focus on R&D in most sectors. However, focused investments on R&D in the clean energy domain would not only help optimize domestic costs but can also establish India as a leader in many emerging sectors. Specific provisions in the Budget, to promote R&D in partnership with private sector, can surely help drive the R&D agenda.

Given the economic impact of the past two COVID waves and the current challenges with the ongoing third wave, the upcoming budget must tread a tight rope between ambition and sustenance. However, in both objectives, an opportunity to integrate with a larger agenda of a greener future can be and must be embedded.

—The author, Mohammad Saif, Partner, Power & Utilities, EY India. Views expressed are personal