  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Energy
Energy

Ultra-mega' solar parks kick-start India's clean energy transition

Updated : May 14, 2020 02:22 PM IST

This gives investors an opportunity to join a USD 500-700 billion renewable energy and grid infrastructure investment boom in the coming decade.
The country has set an impressive target of installing 175 GW of renewable energy by 2021-22 and 275 GW by 2026-27.
Ultra-mega' solar parks kick-start India's clean energy transition

You May Also Like

Know Your Debt Fund: Should retail investors even bother about AT-1 bonds?

Know Your Debt Fund: Should retail investors even bother about AT-1 bonds?

1,162 new COVID-19 cases takes tally to 17,822 in Bangladesh

1,162 new COVID-19 cases takes tally to 17,822 in Bangladesh

Indospace Core raises Rs 1,000 cr from HSBC to finance existing projects

Indospace Core raises Rs 1,000 cr from HSBC to finance existing projects

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement