Energy Ultra-mega' solar parks kick-start India's clean energy transition Updated : May 14, 2020 02:22 PM IST This gives investors an opportunity to join a USD 500-700 billion renewable energy and grid infrastructure investment boom in the coming decade. The country has set an impressive target of installing 175 GW of renewable energy by 2021-22 and 275 GW by 2026-27.