Economy

Transport Policy in a month; focus will be on innovation, reforms in public transport, says Nitin Gadkari

Updated : January 30, 2020 06:06 PM IST

Nitin Gadkari also urged State Transport Corporations to switch to alternative fuels like CNG, LNG and bio-fuel like ethanol
Wwitching to alternative fuels will save costs and reduce India's dependence on crude import which amounts to a massive Rs 7 lakh crore per annum, Nitin Gadkari said.
CNG can be used for school buses and city buses while LNG can be used for long-route buses, he said.
