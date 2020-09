To ensure energy sector reforms and targets were in place for the current fiscal, a panel of sectoral group of secretaries headed by the power secretary presented a detailed review to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and cabinet secretariat last month, government sources told CNBC-TV18.

During the presentation, the panel said that in some sectors, targets were revised, while in some additional performance has been ensured.

Sources revealed that in his presentation, the power secretary said, "In renewable energy sectors, the policy for enhancing share of renewable energy through renewable purchase obligation (RPO) is likely to be announced shortly. The policy framework for enhancing the share of renewable energy through RPO and bundling with conventional power has been finalised."

Regarding the proposal to use agriculture residue for power plants, the group informed, “The Policy for increasing co-firing with agri-residue pellets is being developed. A panel has been set up to look into technical aspects and supply chain for agri-residue pallets. And one such unit is ready for test firing at Dadri and Mouda."

When it comes to wind energy, the top government quarters were informed: “The government is planning to set up a 1,000 MW offshore wind power plant in Gujarat,” which will be a model to be replicated depending upon the success, sources said and added that international practices are being studied to set up this offshore wind plant.

Regarding the Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Plant, sources said the panel in its presentation said, "The ultra-mega RE park projects, as against the initial plan of 28000 MW the target has been revised to 31,400 MW capacity to be achieved by FY24 and 3,700 MW capacity will be installed in the current fiscal.”

On the new oil and gas exploration front, the pane highlighted, “As against the target of awarding new exploration acerage of 2.5 lakh square km by FY24, 1.36 lakh sq km have been awarded by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. Moreover, the government was set to lay 2,312 km gas pipeline in 2021. Around 941 km pipeline was already laid in 2020.”

Similarly, the panel said that the National Clean Air Programme is in progress and sources said that the panel clarified that already 125 monitoring stations have been set up.