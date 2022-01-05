Thermax says green business makes up 70% of orderbook; commodity prices adding to margin pressure

Ashish Bhandari, MD and CEO, Thermax, believes it is too early to say how Omicron will impact the industry. He explained that by February, March, he will be in a position to determine Omicron's impact on the business if any.

On orderbook, Bhandari said that green and clean businesses contribute nearly 70 percent and the balance 30 percent is made up by fossil fuels. He said, “Thermax’s orderbook, currently, is 70 percent of green businesses which is driven by applications like waste heat energy, biomass, solar, very specific water applications. The remaining 30 percent is driven by fossil fuels and related businesses.”

Bhandari mentioned that the company is one of the biggest players in biomass, however, as far as the solar sector goes, the company still has a long way to go before it can be considered a meaningful presence.

On inputs costs and margin pressure, he said, “Input cost continues to go up and in each quarter we plan for input cost but it’s going up more than our expectation. So multiple of our business lines are affected and I do not see that slowing down. And definitely, there is margin pressure; yields going, raw material, freight prices going up. So there is a significant commodity pressure, which will reflect a bit on the margins.”

In a day, Thermax stock has gone up as much as 3.11 percent whereas in the last 5 days, it has gone up by around 4.85 percent. The stock is currently trading at around Rs 1861 on the Nifty at the time of publishing.

Watch the accompanying video for the full interview