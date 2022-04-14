Tata Power to restructure renewables platform with infusion from Blackrock-Mubadala consortium

Tata Power CEO and Managing Director Praveer Sinha on Thursday said the company has taken a decision taken to structure its renewables platform with investment from Blackrock and Mubadala. Sinha said the consortium of Blackrock and Mubadala will get a seat on the company'd board.

He said the consortium's stake could increase or decrease, based on the full year's Earnings Before Interest, Depreciation, Tax, and Amoritisation numbers. He said the consortium's current shareholding is based on projected EBIDTA for FY 2022-23.

Sinha said the funds will be used to grow the company's renewables platform and said no decision has been taken on any further dilution at the moment. Tata Power offers the largest platform for renewables, hence the Enterprise Value (EV)/EBIDTA number is higher, Sinha said, adding that he expects the deal to be completed in 6-8 weeks, after which the company will get the first tranche of investment; the second tranche will come after a further six months.

He said Tata Power has set a target of 20 gigawatts for the restrcutured renewables platform by the 2026-27 fiscal and that all renewables businesses under special purpose vehicles (SPVs) and some earlier wind assets of Tata Power will get transferred to the new platform.

"This is a very good deal when compared with deals in the market in the past year. Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) will get the investment after consolidating all SPVs; Rs 4000 cr should be enough for capital expenditure for two years," Sinha said, adding, "After about 18 months. we may look at more options of fund raising ... there are lots of funds looking to invest in renewables in India."

