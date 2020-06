Tata Power of Friday said its wholly-owned arm has bagged a contract to develop a C in Maharashtra.

"Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) has received a letter of award from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd. (MSEDCL) to develop a 100 MW solar project in Maharashtra," the company said in a filing to BSE.

The project is required to be commissioned within 18 months from the date of execution of the PPA.

"With this award, the cumulative capacity of renewables will be 3,557 MW," Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha said.

The plant is expected to generate about 240 million units of energy per year and will annually offset approximately 240 million kg of CO2.

Tata Power's renewable capacity will increase to 3,557 MW, out of which 2,637 MW is operational and 920 MW is under implementation including 100 MW won under this letter of award, the company said.