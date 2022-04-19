Tata Power can now charge Rs 2 more per unit of power in Maharashtra

As many as twelve states, which include Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Gujarat to name a few, are witnessing a power crisis at present. Despite ramped up production, a huge uptick in demand amidst coal shortage is being cited as the major factor responsible for the crisis.

Maharashtra chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray, on Tuesday, chaired a meeting with the officials of the state electricity board, state energy minister Dr Nitin Raut and other stakeholders to review the situation.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 after the meeting, the Maharashtra energy minister, Dr Nitin Raut, refuted reports of power cuts in the state.

"There's no load shedding in Maharashtra. Power cuts are happening because of maintenance purposes," he said.

Moreover, Dr Raut also said that the issues at the 4,000 MW coal-based Mundra power plant have been resolved.

"We have resolved the issue from our end. Maharashtra cabinet has agreed to Tata Power's tariff demands and Tata is supplying power to us for the last 4-5 days. We are taking a weekly review of the situation," he said.

Tata Power’s subsidiary Coastal Gujarat Power (CGPL), had been seeking a pass-through of higher coal prices.

"As per the contract, the tariff was supposed to be over Rs 3/unit. Tata power asked for over Rs 5/unit. Maharashtra cabinet has agreed to this demand of tariff hike by Tata Power," Raut explained.

Maharashtra is generating 6,700 MW of power and there is a shortage of 40,000 MT of coal at present, according to the state energy minister.

As per the experts, the current situation of the power crisis is going to worsen and continue for the next couple of months. At present, the pan India coal inventory is of 9 days, as opposed to the 25 days average of the last 10 years. Meanwhile, the power demand has gone up by 8 percent.

Though Coal India ramped up its production, it wasn't sufficient to meet the increased demand. During summer, coal contributes to 77 percent of India's power generation.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has caused a spike in international coal prices making coal imports expensive. Out of 77 percent of coal contributed to power generation, imported coal has a 15 percent share.