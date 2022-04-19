Tamil Nadu faces 2,500-mw power shortage, to buy 6,000 mw to tide over crisis

Tamil Nadu is presently facing a power shortage of 2,500 MW per month, state power minister V Senthil Balaji informed the legislative assembly on Monday.

Replying to a query on the impending power crisis in the state, Balaji said Tamil Nadu would purchase a total of just over 6,000 MW of power spread across April and May, through its distribution arm, TANGEDCO, in order to tide over the shortage.

"We will purchase 3,047 MW of power for April, and another 3,007 MW of power for May in order to get around the shortfall in power supply," said Balaji, "In addition, the state will purchase 1,500 MW of power from the Neyveli Lignite Corporation."

Tamil Nadu's power purchase plan comes amid reports of a severe coal shortage in the state, as well as its neighbours Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Earlier this week, the All India Power Engineers Association said coal stocks were quickly drying up in the three Southern states, which could lead to a severe power crisis.

In Chennai, several key localities like Ashok Nagar and T Nagar have been facing power-cuts extending up to seven hours a day, on account of the shortfall. While the Tamil Nadu government has rejected reports of a power crisis in the past, the state has, only for the first time, gone on record to admit that the state was staring at a power shortage.

Nearly 50 percent of Tamil Nadu’s power requirements are met through renewable sources of energy like wind and solar power. Incidentally, power shortages in the state are not new. Tamil Nadu endured a similarly worrying power situation between 2010 and 2015, during which time hour-long power-cuts were the norm.

In 2015, then-chief minister J Jayalalithaa announced that the state’s power situation had reached desirable levels in order to tide over the shortage and that power-cuts would soon be a thing of the past.