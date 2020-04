Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to switch off lights for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday and light candles, diyas (earthen lamps) to fight the darkness brought upon the country by coronavirus pandemic could lead to a multi-state grid collapse and result in blackout in the entire country, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said.

In his statement issued on Friday night, Raut has appealed to the people to keep the necessary lights on at home while igniting lamps and candles on Sunday to avoid this situation.

"Switching off the electricity at one time can reduce the electricity demand. If all lights are switched off at one time for nine minutes there is possibility of a grid collapse resulting in blackout in the entire country," Raut said.

"Due to the lockdown, there is a change in the demand and supply situation. If there is a sudden drop or increase in the demand or supply in the grid, there could be disturbance in the grid frequency," he said.

"Considering the possible situation, citizens and all the electricity generation, distribution and transmission companies should take required precautions," he added.

At present, Maharashtra’s power demand has come down from 23,000 MW to 13,000 MW, the minister said.

Due to the lockdown, the industry load is zero. The 13,000 MW load is on essential services and residential, he said.

"If the electricity is switched off together, all power stations can go on high frequency and there is possibility of grid tripping. If all power stations are shut, there can be multi-state grid failure," the minister added.

UP to resort to load shedding on Sunday evening

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to turn off lights on Sunday at 9 pm, Uttar Pradesh is planning to resort to load shedding on that evening.

In a letter sent by the UP State Load Despatch Centre, a unit of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation, the agency has decided to do load shedding in a staggered manner from 8 pm to 9 pm in the UP Power Control Area.

The state anticipates about 3,000 MW load reduction due to the activity, which may cause ‘high voltage surge in the UP power grid’.

Power stations and hydro-electric stations will also be instructed to reduce their generation during the period.

Tharoor questions PM's Sunday campaign

An unprecedented drop in electricity demand at 9pm Sunday &an immediate surge at 9.09 pm could cause the electrical grid to crash. So Electricity Boards are contemplating load shedding from 8 pm & staggered return to normal after 9.09pm. One more thing the PM didn’t think about! pic.twitter.com/zbmcyYm838 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 4, 2020

Meanwhile, with demand for electricity falling due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown, many state electricity distribution companies (discoms) are invoking force majeure clause as allowed by their power purchase agreements (PPA) with power producers.

This has led to fear among the power generating companies that discoms may default on payment even as they are bound to maintain the government's promise of 24/7 power supply.Meanwhile, due to the pan-India lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, peak demand has fallen by about 20 percent.

State discoms like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Haryana, have invoked the force majeure clause as per PPA clause.