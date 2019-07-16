Business
Suzlon may default on redemption of foreign currency convertible bonds, says report
Updated : July 16, 2019 09:26 AM IST
The firm has told bondholders to wait until lenders approve its proposed one-time settlement plan, the report said.
Global wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems' offer to acquire Suzlon Energy had expired last month.
