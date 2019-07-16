Suzlon may default on redemption of foreign currency convertible bonds, says report

Suzlon Energy is likely to default on redemption of its foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) worth Rs 1,200 crore due today, reported The Economic Times, citing people involved in the matter.

The firm has told bondholders to wait until lenders approve its proposed one-time settlement plan, the report said.

“Discussions are on between bondholders and Suzlon Energy for resolution. This will get resolved along with the global one-time settlement. There won’t be any offer before that,” a person directly involved with the deal was quoted as saying in the report.

However, the going may not be that smooth for Suzlon as its settlement offer depends on a deal being negotiated with Canadian investor Brookfield. The investor, the report said, is interested in acquiring equity in the Tulsi Tantiled company that has net term debt of Rs 7,761 crore and working capital debt of Rs 3,380 crore.