Debt-laden wind turbine manufacturer Suzlon Energy today announced the completion of its debt restructuring with the unanimous approval of secured lenders.

In a statement released to the media, Suzlon said with the restructuring, its term debt would reduce substantially. The company said it would now pay interest of 9 percent per annum on its debt, repayable over 10 years starting July 1, 2020.

The remaining debt of secured lenders, Suzlon said would be replaced by 0.01 percent optionally convertible debenture (OCD) of the company and 0.0001% compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) of its subsidiary redeemable or convertible in 20 years.

The promoters would also be infusing Rs 392 crore as part of the restructuring.

Suzlon owes over Rs 12,906 crore to a consortium of 18 banks led by State Bank of India. The debt includes outstanding foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) of USD 172 million.

CNBC-TV18 had reported earlier that the SBI-led consortium of lenders had approved the debt restructuring plan in March this year.

“This debt restructuring will ease the pressure on our cash flows significantly and give us headroom for ramping up business operations. We have reduced our fixed cost steeply and brought down the interest costs by more than 70 percent," Suzlon’s Chief Financial Officer Swapnil Jain said.

"This has resulted in substantial reduction in the break-even point from pre-restructuring levels ensuring a long term sustainable business case,” he added.

Suzlon Founder and CMD Tulsi Tanti said, “Consortium of lenders led by State Bank of India and the company have worked together to protect the interests of all the stakeholders involved, thereby protecting the Indian wind energy sector, saving thousands of direct and indirect jobs, ensuring the survival of large number of MSME vendors and protecting ~13 GW of operating wind energy assets of the nation.”

The renewable energy firm has battled a financial crisis before as well, and sold prized assets in the past to attempt to stabilise its position.

While the lenient terms of this debt restructuring will ease off the repayment pressure for the company, the stress has not entirely dissipated for Suzlon.