Coal stock sufficient, fear of disruption in power supply 'entirely misplaced': Centre

The Union Coal Ministry on Sunday assured that sufficient coal stock was available in the country to meet the demand of electricity generating plants and stressed that any fear of disruption in the power supply is "entirely misplaced".

The coal stock at power plants' end is about 72 lakh tonnes, sufficient for four days requirement, and that the Coal India Ltd (CIL) end is more than 400 lakh tonnes, which is being supplied to power plants, the coal ministry said.

Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Coal, tweeted: "Reviewed coal production & supply situation in the country. Assuring everyone that there is absolutely no threat of disruption in power supply. There is sufficient coal stock of 43 million tonnes with @CoalIndiaHQ equivalent to 24 days coal demand."

Power consumption dipped by nearly 2 percent or by 72 million units (MU) to 3,828 MU on Saturday compared to 3,900 MU on Friday, showing slight improvement in supply situation across the country, according to the Power m=Ministry data. According to the data, the power consumption of 3,900 MU on Friday or October 8 was the highest this month so far (from October 1 to 9), which also became cause of concern among the ongoing coal shortage crisis in the country.

Power Ministry has listed four reasons for the depletion of coal stocks at the power plants - unprecedented increase in demand of electricity due to revival of economy, heavy rains in coal mine areas during September impacting production as well as despatch, increase in prices of imported coal to unprecedented high level leading to substantial reduction in power generation from imported coal based power plants, and non-building of adequate coal stocks before the onset of Monsoon.

An inter-ministerial sub-group led by the Ministry of Coal has been monitoring the coal stock situation twice a week. In order to manage the coal stock and ensure equitable distribution of coal, the Ministry of Power constituted a Core Management Team (CMT) which is closely monitoring and managing the coal stocks on a daily basis and ensuring follow up actions with Coal India Ltd and Railways to improve the coal supply to power plants.

The daily consumption of electricity has crossed beyond 4 billion units per day. Imported coal price of Indonesian coal jumped from USD 60 per tonne in March to USD 160, resulting in 43.6 percent reduction in power generation from imported coal which led to extra demand of 17.4 million tonnes of domestic coal during April-September.

The Power Ministry on Friday also issued guidelines for operationalising optimum utilisation of generating stations as per the requirement in the electricity grid.