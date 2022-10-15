Power Minister R K Singh encourages states to accelerate solarisation under PM KUSUM scheme

By Asmita Pant

Mini India has set an ambitious target of achieving net zero emissions by 2070 and understands that renewable energy deployment is central to reaching the target.

The Conference of Power and New & Renewable Energy Ministers of States and UTs was held in Udaipur, Rajasthan on October 14-15. The conference was chaired by Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy, R K Singh.

India has set an ambitious target of achieving net zero emissions by 2070 and understands that renewable energy deployment is central to reaching the target.

During the conference, the various achievements of the renewable energy sector were discussed and deliberations were made on policy, regulatory and institutional interventions required for fast-track implementation of renewable energy projects. Emphasis was also laid on the creation of an enabling framework to enhance domestic manufacturing capacity in RE sector through various incentive measures.

It was said that the states should endeavour to deploy solar rooftop systems expeditiously to ensure meeting the overall target of 40 GW. The states were encouraged to accelerate solarisation under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan Yojana (PM KUSUM scheme). India stands at fifth position, globally, in solar power deployment.

Further, discussions were held on implementation of energy storage including BESS and Pumped Storage Hydro projects on priority to ensure future energy security. It was agreed upon that future technologies including Green Hydrogen, Off Shore Wind, Off grid and Decentralized Renewable Energy (DRE) applications need to be adapted.

Over the course of these two days, deliberations were also held on financial viability and sustainability of power distribution sector. Modernisation and upgradation of power systems, and development of power systems to ensure 24x7 power supply were also discussed.

Ensuring 24x7 reliable electricity supply is critical to ensure socio-economic development of the country, the panel agreed and deliberated over the necessary capital investment, estimated over Rs 50 lakh crore, across power generation, transmission and distribution needed to cater the electricity demand that is expected to double in the coming decade.

It was emphasised that effective steps should be taken towards reduction of Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses, ensuring cost reflective tariffs, accounting of subsidy and timely payment of subsidy by state governments, clearance of outstanding dues of State Government departments and adherence to Electricity LPS Rules, 2022, among others.

For reduction of AT&C losses, it was agreed that deployment of Prepaid Smart Metering for consumers and System Metering for establishing energy accounting systems should be expedited. It was also agreed that subsidy for various category of consumers shall be provided only on per unit basis on actual energy consumption.