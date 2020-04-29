Business S&P affirms BBB+ rating of Reliance Industries on disciplined spending, resilient earnings Updated : April 29, 2020 03:16 PM IST RIL will team up with Facebook to accelerate the launch of its JioMart e-commerce platform on Facebook's WhatsApp application. RIL's resilient earnings from its digital and retail segments should offset earnings downside from the energy division. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365