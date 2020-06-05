  • SENSEX
Silver Lake to invest additional Rs 4547 cr in Jio Platforms for 0.93%; will now own 2.08% stake

Updated : June 05, 2020 10:59 PM IST

Silver Lake has now invested Rs 10,202.55 crore for a 2.08  percent stake in Jio Platforms
Silver Lake is a leading investor in technology companies and it has a track record of betting on some of the largest and successful tech companies globally such as Twitter, Airbnb, Alibaba, Dell Technologies, ANT Financials, Twitter, Alphabet’s Waymo and Verily amongst others.
