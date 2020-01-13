Siemens to support Australian coal project despite protests
Updated : January 13, 2020 06:46 AM IST
Siemens was awarded a contract last year to provide signaling technology for a railway line to transport coal from a remote coal mine run by India’s Adani Group in northern Queensland state.
On Saturday, teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg called for Siemens to review its role in the project.
Environmental activists concerned the continued use of coal will lead to higher emissions of carbon dioxide, a gas which is linked to global warming.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more