Short-term electricity prices will see a surge: Axis Capital

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Sumit Kishore, Executive Director-Capital Goods, Power & Infrastructure, Axis Capital, mentioned that short-term electricity prices will see a surge. He also said that Tata Power’s deal value in equity terms is lower than Axis Capital's estimate.

“There has been an onset of summer demand, elevated imported coal and gas prices and record low coal stock at power plants for this time of the year combined with the weak financial health of DISCOMs. There has been a surge of short-term electricity prices even as the DISCOMs are opting for load shedding across India,” he said.

He mentioned that he sees a 15-20 percent upside in NTPC and CESC (Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation).

“We have upsides of over 15-20 percent for both NTPC and CESC at this point, while after the Tata Power stock going up 9 times from its COVID lows, we have about a 15 percent-plus downside,” said Kishore.

Green Forest will be investing Rs 4,000 crore in Tata Power’s subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) for over a 10 percent equity stake. Green Forest is a consortium led by BlackRock Real Assets and Mubadala Investment.

The investment will be made in two tranches- Rs 2,000 crore in the first tranche through the equity route and Rs 2,000 crore through convertible securities after six months.

On Tata Power's deal value, Kishore mentioned that in equity terms, it is lower than Axis Capital’s estimate. He also shared that Tata Power’s valuation is richer than what the company would have got via the InvIT route.

“The deal value in equity terms is lower than what we were building into our sum of the parts valuation. So maybe we would recommend booking gains in the stock after what has been a phenomenal run for the stock over the past couple of years. So InvIT was not actually known in advance, so the tech would still be consolidated for the renewable portfolio into Tata Power, but the valuation is richer than what they would have bought through the InvIT route,” he said.

