Shapoorji Pallonji to sell Bangladesh power project to reduce debt, says report
Updated : January 20, 2020 08:15 AM IST
Shapoorji Pallonji’s Bhola power plant could be valued around $270 million.
Private sector lender Standard Chartered has been hired to find a buyer for the 225 megawatt power plant.
