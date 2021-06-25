See good traction in power demand, price fluctuations in shorter-end of market: PTC India

(Edited by : Dipika)
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
Deepak Amitabh, CMD, PTC India is of a clear view that clean energy is a long-term vision. There will always be a need for every type of energy be it conventional, renewable, thermal and biomass, he said.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|1,162.10
|48.95
|4.40
|JSW Steel
|695.50
|16.50
|2.43
|Axis Bank
|757.10
|17.95
|2.43
|SBI
|426.05
|8.85
|2.12
|Hindalco
|376.85
|7.80
|2.11
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|1,162.50
|49.25
|4.42
|Axis Bank
|756.75
|17.70
|2.39
|SBI
|426.00
|8.90
|2.13
|ICICI Bank
|645.55
|11.75
|1.85
|Sun Pharma
|674.50
|9.80
|1.47
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|1,162.10
|48.95
|JSW Steel
|695.50
|16.50
|Axis Bank
|757.10
|17.95
|SBI
|426.05
|8.85
|Hindalco
|376.85
|7.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|1,162.50
|49.25
|Axis Bank
|756.75
|17.70
|SBI
|426.00
|8.90
|ICICI Bank
|645.55
|11.75
|Sun Pharma
|674.50
|9.80
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2150
|0.0550
|0.07
|Euro-Rupee
|88.6350
|0.1380
|0.16
|Pound-Rupee
|103.2780
|0.0050
|0.00
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6699
|0.0011
|0.17