Schneider Electric Infrastructure on Tuesday said it has received shareholders' nod to raise its borrowing limit by Rs 100 crore to Rs 550 crore.

The company had proposed a resolution to hike borrowing limit to Rs 550 crore from Rs 450 crore, later last month through postal ballot.

The special resolution as embodied in the Postal Ballot Notice on May 15, 2020 has been passed by the members with requisite majority, the company said in a regulatory filing.