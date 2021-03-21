Saudi Aramco to cut capex after 2020 profit drops 44.4 percent Updated : March 21, 2021 01:55 PM IST Aramco’s 44.4 percent drop in 2020 profit compares with a 30.7 percent decline in oil revenues last year for the Saudi government. Aramco said free cash flow amounted to $49 billion last year, down from $78.3 billion in 2019. Brent crude last traded at $64.53 a barrel on Friday, up from $51.80 on Dec. 31, 2020. Published : March 21, 2021 01:55 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply