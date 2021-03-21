  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Energy

Saudi Aramco to cut capex after 2020 profit drops 44.4 percent

Updated : March 21, 2021 01:55 PM IST

Aramco’s 44.4 percent drop in 2020 profit compares with a 30.7 percent decline in oil revenues last year for the Saudi government.
Aramco said free cash flow amounted to $49 billion last year, down from $78.3 billion in 2019.
Brent crude last traded at $64.53 a barrel on Friday, up from $51.80 on Dec. 31, 2020.
Saudi Aramco to cut capex after 2020 profit drops 44.4 percent
Published : March 21, 2021 01:55 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

West Bengal assembly polls: 25% candidates contesting in phase 1 have criminal cases

West Bengal assembly polls: 25% candidates contesting in phase 1 have criminal cases

UP RERA to begin physical hearing option from May 1

UP RERA to begin physical hearing option from May 1

Over 800 COVID cases in Delhi for first time this year; positivity rate breaches 1% mark again

Over 800 COVID cases in Delhi for first time this year; positivity rate breaches 1% mark again

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement