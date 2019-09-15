#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Saudi Aramco tells Indian refiner it will get oil despite drone attack on facility

Updated : September 15, 2019 07:47 PM IST

Saudi Aramco has told one Indian refinery there will be no immediate impact on oil supplies as it will deliver crude from other sources and had adequate inventory.
Aramco has lost half of its production capacity after attacks on its facilities on Saturday and it remains unclear how long it will take the company to fix the damage.
