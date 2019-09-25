Business
Saudi Aramco reportedly restores oil output earlier than expected
Updated : September 25, 2019 04:11 PM IST
Crude output from the Khurais field is now at 13 lakh bpd and the Abqaiq plant is currently at about 49 lakh bpd, the sources said. On Monday, sources had said Abqaiq production was about 30 lakh bpd.
