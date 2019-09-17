#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Saudi Aramco offers alternative crude oil grade to Indian Oil Corporation

Updated : September 17, 2019 02:19 PM IST

Saudi Aramco has offered Indian Oil Corporation Arab Heavy crude oil instead of Arab Light following an attack on its oil facilities over the weekend.
IOC will receive full allocated volumes from Saudi Aramco in September and October.
This indicates that Saudi is offering heavy grade instead of light as Arab Mix is a combination of Arab light and heavy.
Saudi Aramco offers alternative crude oil grade to Indian Oil Corporation
