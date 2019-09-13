Saudi Aramco keen to partner in Modi's mega refinery project
Updated : September 13, 2019 06:44 AM IST
The West Coast Refinery is to be set up at Raigad in Maharashtra where the state government has initiated a move for the acquisition of around 600 acres of land.
The project, expected to be completed within five years, will not only fulfill the country's future oil requirements, but also make India one of the top global players in the refinery sector.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more