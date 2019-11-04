#YesBank#TelecomWar
Saudi Aramco IPO: The oil giant's 2018 profit was equal to Apple, Google and Exxon’s combined

Updated : November 04, 2019 12:26 PM IST

A steady performer, Aramco reported revenues of $356 billion (around Rs 25 lakh crore) in 2018, which is 6X the revenue generated by Reliance Industries and 25X revenue generated by oil major ONGC.
Saudi Aramco reported a profit of $111 billion—equal to profits reported by US giants Apple, Google and Exxon Mobil combined.
Saudi Aramco IPO: The oil giant's 2018 profit was equal to Apple, Google and Exxon’s combined
