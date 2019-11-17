Business

Saudi Aramco IPO set to get highest ever valuation, up to $1.7 trillion

Updated : November 17, 2019 12:55 PM IST

Saudi Aramco has set a price range for its listing that implies the oil giant is worth between $1.6 trillion to $1.7 trillion, below the $2 trillion that the Saudi crown prince had previously targeted.

Aramco said on Sunday it plans to sell 1.5 percent of its shares or about 3 billion shares, at an indicative price range of 30 riyals ($8.00) to 32 riyals.