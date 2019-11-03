#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
Saudi Aramco IPO: Everything that you need to know about the oil giant

Updated : November 03, 2019 03:41 PM IST

The sprawling state-owned oil giant announced on Sunday its intention to float on the Riyadh stock market, saying the percentage of shares to be sold would be determined at the end of the book-building period.
The company produced 10.3 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude last year, touting the lowest cost in the world to produce crude, at $2.80 a barrel.
