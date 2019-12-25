Business
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait end dispute over shared oil fields
Updated : December 25, 2019 08:29 PM IST
Local media reported that about 300,000 barrels per day were being pumped from the area before the dispute halted production in early 2015
The state-run Saudi Press Agency reported that the agreement will not affect Saudi Arabia's commitments to reduce its crude output to 9.7 million barrels of per day
