Saudi Arabia joins US-led patrol; Iran says attack a warning

Updated : September 18, 2019 02:49 PM IST

Saudi Arabia said Wednesday it joined a US-led coalition to secure the Mideast's waterways amid threats from Iran after an attack targeting its crucial oil industry, while Iran's president told the kingdom it should see the attack as a warning to end its yearslong war in Yemen.
The coalition aims to secure the broader Persian Gulf region. It includes surveillance of the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a fifth of the world's oil travels, and the Bab el-Mandeb, another narrow strait that connects the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden off Yemen and East Africa
It's unclear what role the kingdom will play in the coalition. Bahrain already serves at the headquarters of the US Navy's 5th Fleet.
