Russia agrees with Saudi Arabia to extend deal to curb oil output

Updated : June 30, 2019 08:52 PM IST

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday that the deal would most likely be extended by nine months and no deeper reductions were needed.
Putin, speaking after talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, told a news conference the deal — which is due to expire on Sunday — would be extended in its current form and with the same volumes.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers, an alliance known as OPEC+, meet on July 1-2 to discuss the deal, which involves curbing oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd).
