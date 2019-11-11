Rockefeller Foundation, Tata Power partner for 10,000 microgrids in rural India
Updated : November 11, 2019 03:47 PM IST
Rockefeller Foundation, the United States-based philanthropy organisation, is stepping up efforts to collaborate and invest into the Indian market. In this direction, the foundation recently entered into a partnership with Tata Power to develop 10,000 microgrids in India.
The aim is to help 25 million households across India, especially in the rural belts, gain access to affordable electricity.
The Rockefeller Foundation is also exploring India’s startup space and is open to investing opportunities.
