Business Rio Tinto to shutter New Zealand aluminium smelter, putting jobs and economy in peril Updated : July 09, 2020 10:21 AM IST The smelter is a joint venture, with Rio holding a 79.4 percent stake and Japan's Sumitomo Chemical Co holding 20.6 percent. Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the decision by Rio Tinto, the world's biggest iron ore miner, was "disappointing" and the timing could not be worse. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply