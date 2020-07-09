  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Energy
Business

Rio Tinto to shutter New Zealand aluminium smelter, putting jobs and economy in peril

Updated : July 09, 2020 10:21 AM IST

The smelter is a joint venture, with Rio holding a 79.4 percent stake and Japan's Sumitomo Chemical Co holding 20.6 percent.
Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the decision by Rio Tinto, the world's biggest iron ore miner, was "disappointing" and the timing could not be worse.
Rio Tinto to shutter New Zealand aluminium smelter, putting jobs and economy in peril

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

'58 Indian-origin executives employ over 3.6 mn globally, account for $1 trillion in revenue'

'58 Indian-origin executives employ over 3.6 mn globally, account for $1 trillion in revenue'

TCS Q1FY21 Earnings: Here's what to expect

TCS Q1FY21 Earnings: Here's what to expect

SBI to invest upto Rs 1,760 crore in YES Bank's upcoming FPO

SBI to invest upto Rs 1,760 crore in YES Bank's upcoming FPO

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement