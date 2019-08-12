RIL AGM: Saudi Aramco to buy 20% stake in RIL's oil to chemical business

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that Saudi Aramco will buy a 20 percent stake in RIL's oil to chemical business.

"In the largest foreign investment in India, Saudi Aramco and Reliance Industries have agreed to form a long-term partnership. Aramco will buy a 25% stake in oil to chemical business for an enterprise value of $75 billion," said Ambani at the AGM.

Saudi Aramco will supply 500,00 barrels of crude oil a day to RIL's Jamnagar refinery, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details