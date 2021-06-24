RIL AGM: Saudi Aramco Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan to join Reliance Industries board

First Published: IST
Reliance Industries (RIL) announced the joining of Yasir Al-Rumayyan, chairman of Saudi Aramco and governor of the kingdom’s wealth fund Public Investment Fund, as an Independent Director on its board.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,153.50
|-51.85
|-2.35
|Coal India
|146.40
|-2.05
|-1.38
|IOC
|111.45
|-1.45
|-1.28
|Adani Ports
|709.90
|-8.80
|-1.22
|ONGC
|122.00
|-1.35
|-1.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,153.35
|-51.75
|-2.35
|Bharti Airtel
|529.90
|-4.20
|-0.79
|Power Grid Corp
|231.20
|-1.00
|-0.43
|SBI
|417.10
|-1.80
|-0.43
|Dr Reddys Labs
|5,280.00
|-19.75
|-0.37
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.1600
|-0.1100
|-0.15
|Euro-Rupee
|88.5580
|0.1460
|0.17
|Pound-Rupee
|103.5320
|0.0400
|0.04
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6688
|-0.0003
|-0.04