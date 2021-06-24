RIL AGM: Saudi Aramco Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan to join Reliance Industries board

Home

    Reliance Industries (RIL) announced the joining of Yasir Al-Rumayyan, chairman of Saudi Aramco and governor of the kingdom’s wealth fund Public Investment Fund, as an Independent Director on its board.

