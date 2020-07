Joining big global voices in fighting climate change, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani today said his company aims to become net carbon zero by 2035.

In his virtual address to shareholders at the company's 43rd AGM, Ambani said that while Reliance will remain a user of crude oil and natural gas, it is committed to embracing new technologies to convert its carbon dioxide emissions into useful products and chemicals.

"We have already made substantial progress on photosynthetic biological pathways to convert our carbon dioxide emissions at Jamnagar into high value proteins, nutraceuticals, advanced materials and fuels," he said.

"We will build an optimal mix of reliable, clean and affordable energy with hydrogen, wind, solar, fuel cells and battery," said Ambani, adding that on successful implementation of this strategy, the company aimed to become net carbon-zero by 2035.

Ambani said RIL had a 15-year vision to become one of the world's leading new energy and new materials companies.