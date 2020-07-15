RIL AGM 2020 LIVE Updates: Mukesh Ambani to address first virtual shareholder's meet today at 2 pm

RIL AGM 2020 LIVE Updates: Intel investments in Jio Platforms; Key things to know about the deal
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday announced that American multinational company Intel will invest Rs 1,894.50 crore in its technology arm Jio Platforms for a 0.39 percent stake. The Intel deal values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.
With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 117,588.45 crore from leading technology investors that include Facebook, KKR, TPG, General Atlantic among others. With a slew of investments, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani had in June announced that the company had become net debt-free.
RIL AGM 2020 LIVE Updates: BP-Reliance JV to retail fuel under 'Jio-bp' brand
Global energy supermajor BP plc and Reliance Industries Ltd on Thursday announced the start of their fuel retailing joint venture under the brand 'Jio-bp'.
BP had last year bought 49 per cent stake in the 1,400-odd petrol pumps and 31 aviation turbine fuel (ATF) stations owned by Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) for USD 1 billion.
The joint venture, where RIL holds the remaining 51 per cent, has now commenced operations.
"Following initial agreements in 2019, bp and RIL teams have worked closely over the past few months in a challenging environment to complete the transaction as planned," the companies said in a joint statement, adding the new fuels and mobility joint venture, Reliance BP Mobility Ltd (RBML), has started operations.
Operating under the 'Jio-bp' brand, the joint venture aims to become a leading player in India's fuels and mobility markets.
RIL AGM 2020 LIVE Updates: Here's how big is RIL vis-a-vis several nations' economies
India's Reliance Industries would be the world's 58th richest country right now with a market cap of Rs 12 lakh crore.
RIL AGM 2020 LIVE Updates: Jio Platforms gets Rs 730 crore from Qualcomm Ventures in 13th deal in less than 3 months
Qualcomm Ventures, the venture capital arm of Qualcomm, will invest Rs 730 crore in Reliance Industries' digital unit Jio Platforms for a 0.15 percent stake. The latest deal, the 13th in less than three months, brings Jio Platforms' total fund raising to Rs 1.18 lakh crore from some of the world's leading technology investors such as Facebook, Silver Lake Partners, KKR and Vista Equity Partners among others.
Qualcomm’s investment is at a similar valuation to the other recent investments in Jio – at an equity valuation of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and enterprise valuation of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.
RIL AGM 2020 LIVE Updates: Shares gain 3% to close at record level after Qualcomm deal; market cap tops Rs 12 lakh crore
Reliance Industries' stock price hit an all-time high of Rs 1947 on Monday, a day after global wireless technology major Qualcomm said it would invest Rs 730 crore in Jio Platforms, RIL's technology arm. The closing price of Rs 1934, up 3 percent over the previous, was also the highest. Qualcomm's investment in Jio Platforms through its arm Qualcomm Ventures is the thirteenth investment--the third by a strategic investor, after Facebook and Intel--in under three months.
RIL AGM 2020 Live Updates: Educative Jio Haptik Chatbot via Whatsapp number to guide shareholders launched
For easy onboarding of its shareholders, RIL has launched an educative Chatbot via Whatsapp number +91 79771 11111. India’s most company said this will be a first for any AGM ever in India. It is powered by Jio Haptik and equipped to answer queries and guide shareholders, prospective investors, media and the general public with accurate and immediate information as a 24 x 7 helpdesk that can handle 50,000 querists simultaneously via conversational text and video.
The Jio Haptik chatbot on RIL Rights Issue was a first too and validated RIL’s mission to digitally empower businesses and individuals through simple, smart and secure technology, the statement added.
RIL AGM 2020 Live Updates: Mukesh Ambani to address first virtual shareholder's meet today at 2 pm
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the 43rd annual general meeting of the Reliance Industries Ltd today, where chairman Mukesh Ambani will address the oil-to-retail-telecom conglomerate's shareholders and detail future outlook and announcements at 2 pm. The meeting will be a first-of-its-kind fully virtual AGM amid coronavirus pandemic and will have a participation capacity of more than 100,000 shareholders from 500 locations, in India and overseas.
Unlike other years, there will be no festival-like, electricity-filled atmosphere at the famed Birla Matushree hall of Mumbai but with Jio’s technology the AGM will showcase multiple firsts on a real-time basis including a chatbot, two-way live streaming, and a brand-new virtual platform that enables more than 100,000 shareholders from 500 locations, in India and overseas, to log in simultaneously, a RIL statement said on Tuesday.
“The pandemic is a blessing in disguise for shareholders outside Mumbai, who thus far could never attend this most sought-after annual event of corporate India. They will now simply log into the event live, can listen to the plans and initiatives and comment and participate too,” it stated.
Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.