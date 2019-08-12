Business

RIL AGM 2019: Here are the key highlights from the last AGM

Updated : August 12, 2019 10:29 AM IST

Last year during the 41st AGM, Ambani announced the launch of Gigafiber in 1,100 cities of India simultaneously making it the largest fixed-line broadband fiber launch in the world.

The company also said that it is the largest Goods and Services Tax (GST), excise and customs duty and income taxpayer in the country.Â