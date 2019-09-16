Resolution urges Centre not to permit uranium mining in Nallamala forest
Updated : September 16, 2019 11:51 PM IST
Nallamala forests is home to the 'Chenchu' people and also rich in bio-diversity
Proposed exploration may contaminate the Krishna rive on which Hyderabad depends for drinking water
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more