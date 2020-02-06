Associate Partners
Renewable energy share estimated at 21% of electricity demand by 2021-22, says RK Singh

Updated : February 06, 2020 09:35 PM IST

As part of Intended Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Accord on Climate Change, India has made a pledge by 2030, 40% of its installed power generation capacity will be from non-fossil fuel sources and will reduce its carbon emission intensity of GDP by 33-35% from 2005 level.
The government has set a target to install 175 GW of renewable energy capacity in the country by 2022.
This includes 100 GW from solar, 60 GW from wind, 10 GW from biomass and 5 GW from small hydro power, the statement said.
