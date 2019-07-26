Economy
Relief for Andhra green power firms as HC stays govt order to review PPAs
Updated : July 26, 2019 10:42 PM IST
Investment in the renewable space was under a cloud after the state govt move.
Fourteen major renewable energy companies have moved the Andhra High Court.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more