Energy
Reliance stake sale to Saudi Aramco credit positive, says Moody's
Updated : August 14, 2019 10:29 AM IST
The company also announced that it has entered into a deal with BP to sell 49 percent stake in its fuel marketing business in India for $1 billion.
The Aramco transaction structure is yet to be finalised and also remains subject to regulatory and other approvals.
The O2C business will be carved out into a division where Aramco will have an economic interest. It will have its own management and accounts.
