Reliance Industries sets up New Energy Council

After announcing their foray into the new energy business Reliance Industries has now set up the New Energy Council with experts who will help the company validate strategies and look for pathways to achieve the new energy business goals.

Reliance Industries has set up a New Energy Council with marquee names to help it emerge as a major player by adopting the right technologies and business models.

Now, the focus will be on accelerating the transition to clean energy and ensuring as well to become net carbon zero by 2035.

They will also look at reinventing Reliance to become a new energy major with a focus technology plan, including an optimal mix of clean affordable energy for the next 5 to 15 years.

They will also look at formulating strategies for business configuration operation models, manufacturing project development within the Indian and global policy landscape.

Now the council has many known and noted experts on the board.

Dr Alan Finkel is a special adviser to the Australian Government on low emissions technologies.

Dr Milstein has done breakthrough research in water splitting for hydrogen, innovative energy storage systems, and carbon dioxide capture and utilisation is well.

Dr Maitland is a professor of energy engineering at Imperial College.

Dr Hendrik has more than 650 patents related to wind power tech.

Dr Green is referred to as the father of photovoltaics and invented the PRC solar cells as well.

Dr Yasmin invented the lithium graphite anode using commercial lithium-ion batteries.

Dr Robonaut Marshall Kerr, who will chair the council and is a scientist, National Research Professor and independent director at Reliance Industries.

Lastly, Dr Robert Armstrong, who is the director at MIT's Energy Initiative.

The company has earlier set up councils like Reliance Innovation Council to draw up an innovation agenda for their short-term, medium-term and long-term targets and also International Advisory Board to focus on economics, geopolitics, and global markets.

