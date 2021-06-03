Reliance Industries sees big opportunity in global consensus against climate change Updated : June 03, 2021 14:00:42 IST Reliance Industries’ flagship Oil To Chemicals (O2C) business has charted out the strategy to reduce its carbon footprint. The conglomerate is in transition from fossil fuels to renewables for captive energy demand in the O2C business. Published : June 03, 2021 02:00 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply