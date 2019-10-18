Earnings
Reliance Industries Q2 Results Today: Here's what to expect
Updated : October 18, 2019 11:12 AM IST
The oil and gas business of Reliance Industries, which contributes 50 to 60 percent to FY21 earnings, is expected to be a mixed bag.
Refining segment has been under pressure in last few quarters, but the trend is expected to reverse.
